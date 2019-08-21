A scuffle between a student and assistant principal led to a School Resource Officer (SRO) from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office suffering minor injuries on the first day of school Wednesday at Scott County High School.
The SRO assigned to the school at the time of the incident went to assist when the scuffle broke out, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart, public information officer. The student was taken into custody at the school and there are several pending charges in Scott County Juvenile Court, Hart said.
Renee Holmes, community education director and spokesperson for Scott County Schools, confirmed that a scuffle broke out between a student and Assistant Principal Eddie Clement.
“The student was not following directions, and Assistant Principal Eddie Clement was working to address the situation by offering alternatives and trying to remove the student from the environment,” she said. “The student refused, and a scuffle ensued. The Scott County Sheriff’s deputy was right there and began to assist.”
There were no swings during the scuffle, Holmes said.
“The assistant principal was following protocol in trying to defuse the situation, and we are grateful for the sheriff’s deputy being right there,” Holmes said.
Because of the age of the student, the sheriff’s office did not release the student’s name and did not want to release the name of the deputy or the nature of the minor injuries.
Last year, there were multiple altercations between students at Scott County High School. At a forum of community leaders held in January, school officials stated there had been 54 altercations between students that required police response at that point.
