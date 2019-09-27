Creekside Elementary students gleefully showed off the new school to parents and grandparents during the ribbon cutting and open house Thursday night.
After the chorus debuted by singing the national anthem, the students gathered in front of district and school staff to cut the ribbon as parents snapped pictures.
Then the mad dash inside began as families looked for their student’s handprint on the wall outside the media center. The handprint also had what each student liked about Creekside.
“It’s a nice environment and the teachers are great,” said parent Sarah Crumbie. “I really like the colors and the design,” said fifth-grader Zavier Crumbie.
Meeting teachers and showing younger siblings where they sit in class was an important task, as was going to the media center.
“I really like the new school. It has cool designs,” said Maggie McMillin, a fourth-grader who was showing her parents and grandparents her class and the media center. “And my teacher is great.”
Her grandmother Juanita Cleveland and mom Susan McMillin both loved the open space in the school.
“I like how they have room to do things,” said Susan. “And so many of her Eastern teachers are here. That gave her some relief to seeing familiar faces coming to a new school.”
Principal Carrie Patterson said the new year in a new home has gone well.
“The students love the playground and how big the gym is,” she said. “They love the special areas like art and are really loving the technology.”
