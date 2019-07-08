The Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center had to close temporarily Monday due to an error in their chemical control system.
“Our pool runs on a chemical control system,” said Bronson Williams, aquatic recreation manager for Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation. “And it accidentally put too much of a chemical in the water.”
Too much of a liquid bleach solution got into the system, said Williams. Solutions like these are used to kill bacteria and sanitize the pool.
The aquatic center was closed for about four hours Monday before reopening to the public, according to Williams.