LOUISVILLE — Over 1,000 farmers, growers, processors and other interested parties attended the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) Hemp Summit on Dec. 4, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The 2018 Farm Bill removed industrial hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act, gave hemp growers increased access to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs and outlined the minimum requirements a state regulatory framework must contain to earn approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In Scott County, there were 11 farmers approved to grow hemp in 2019. The KDA is currently accepting applications for the 2020 growing season. Growers must pass a background check before being approved.
Last year 92 percent of hemp growers in Kentucky chose to grow hemp to be processed as Cannabidiol or CBD oil. Many stakeholders in the hemp industry believe the CBD market will continue to increase as more research is completed on its healing properties.
Currently only one prescription drug that includes CBD has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Epidiolex is a drug that helps control some forms of epilepsy. Studies continue to establish benefits for those who suffer with seizures, anxiety, kidney stones and more.
There are hundreds of products on the market that contain CBD oil including food, drinks and beauty items. But a cause for concern is the unreliability of the purity and dosage of CBD in products.
On hand at the summit to discuss federal regulatory requirements for hemp products of all types was U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach. Ibach pointed out that labeling requirements will be directed from the FDA. Ibach said the FDA also has many questions about the nature of hemp properties.
Ibach announced the Interim Final Rule will be extended throughout the 2020 growing season. The interim period for the final rule will allow the agency to take feedback from farmers and other stakeholders from the entire 2020 growing season, giving all farmers the opportunity to comment on recommendations for future regulations.
“We are trying to keep these federal regulations as minimal as possible to allow some flexibility for state-to-state input,” said Ibach. “States can make the guidelines more restrictive if they so choose but not less restrictive.”
Ibach congratulated Kentucky State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and KDA Hemp Program Manager Doris Hamilton for establishing a hemp program that has been a model for the rest of the country.
The process for growing hemp during the research phase has been refined by the KDA as the commodity moves into the commercial stage of its production in Kentucky. Some farmers consider the process of growing hemp both administratively burdensome and risky. The crop has a very specific mature genetics required in order to be in compliance with state restrictions on the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels of the plant.
KDA conducts a sampling and testing program to confirm compliance with state and federal law. KRS 260.850(5) defines industrial hemp as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of such plant... whether growing or not, with a delta-9 THC concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.”
THC is the potentially narcotic component that creates a high. The low level of THC in a hemp plant is what distinguishes it from marijuana. THC in marijuana plants can be as high as 27 delta- 9 THC concentration.
Last year, according to Hamilton 37 percent of the hemp crop grown for CBD harvest was destroyed because the crop tested higher than THC allowances. Seeds for the crop can be as high as $1 per seed with anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 seeds required per acre, depending on what variety of hemp the farmer will grow. The financial commitment for the seed then becomes anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 an acre. Pesticides and herbicides have not been authorized for application to the hemp plant meaning weed control becomes an important consideration.
Equipment limitations are also an issue. Manufacturers have only just begun to create farming equipment designed specifically for harvesting hemp for CBD. Harvesting hemp for CBD oil is a much more delicate process than harvesting for a hemp fiber product. That means more labor and higher harvesting costs. Add to those conditions the normal risk factors of farming like weather, and many farmers become squeamish to commit to planting hemp.
But the lure of a potentially profitable commodity is also hard to resist. Many of the farmers applying for hemp licenses are turning from waning tobacco returns and looking to diversify their earnings with hemp.
Farming the two commodities have similarities. Resourceful farmers have tried to modify tobacco farming equipment to use with the hemp harvest. Like tobacco, hemp must be dried. Tobacco barns across the state are full of tobacco stakes that also work with hemp. The plant has an appealingly short growing season of approximately 90 days, creating a quick work season and potentially a quick profit turn around.
Profits are driving the interests in the plant. According to Hemp Industry Daily, Kentucky farmers were paid $17.75 million for harvested hemp materials in 2018, up from $7.5 million the year before.
However, Hamilton reported there was a surplus of hemp for CBD oil in 2019. She cautions farmers to manage profit expectations.
“This is an emerging commodity,” said Hamilton. “You should not invest an amount of money you are not willing to lose.”
Ibach recommended caution as well and predicted the market will eventually include a higher percentage of hemp grown for fiber.
“We will start to see individual states specializing in the type of hemp plant grown there,” said Ibach.
The future of the hemp is growth. At least 47 states will grow hemp next year. In Kentucky, 102 counties were growing hemp in 2019. The KDA will continue to manage the challenges of regulating an emerging commodity and the farmers across the state will continue to look at hemp’s potential.
Quarles is optimistic about the future of hemp in Kentucky.
“Kentucky continues to be the tip of the spear on restoring this crop, but I always remind folks that we are still in the infancy of the restoration. Challenges persist, ranging from federal uncertainty regarding cannabinol to banking and lending issues,” Quarles said.
“Any business venture — especially in a new industry — carries risk, and the hemp industry is no exception. It is important that our growers and processors remain clear-eyed about the opportunities and challenges ahead of us in the years to come.”
Open applications for the state-wide hemp program are being accepted by the University of Kentucky Agriculture Department beginning Nov. 16 and accepted through March for the 2020 growing season. For more information about KDA’s hemp research pilot program, go to kyagr.com/hemp.
