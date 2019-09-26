A councilman’s comments caught on an open mic and a first reading of tax rates highlighted a rather quiet Georgetown City Council meeting compared to the last two.
Those last meetings featured hours of debate over a Fairness Ordinance that eventually passed on a 5-3 vote.
It was during the meeting two weeks ago that Councilman Marvin Thompson was caught on an open mic saying inappropriate comments to Councilwoman Polly Singer Eardley.
After Monday’s meeting was called to order, Thompson asked to make a statement.
“At the last council meeting, I made some inappropriate comments. I should have chosen my words a whole lot different than what I did,” he said. “I’m going to leave it at that and move on.”
“Mr. Thompson and I talked several times about this in the last two weeks,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “I think it is important to note that Marvin came to me within a day or so of the prior council meeting and indicated he wanted to have this time.”
No other councilmembers commented on the incident.
The council also heard a first reading on a proposed tax levy. The proposed 2019 rate is 6.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. The 2018 rate is at 6.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. For a $100,000 home it increases the property tax $1 for the year and for a $200,000 home it is a $2 increase for the year, Prather said. The state compensating rate, which is the tax rate that brings in the same amount of money as last year, would be 6.2 cents. Council can increase the real dollar revenue of property taxes 4 percent, and the 6.4 cent rate allows the city to do that.
No one was at the public hearing on the tax levy, but Councilwoman Karen Tingle-Sames asked why there was an increase and how much revenue it will bring in. Prather said it will bring in an additional $21-22,000.
“We need revenue,” Prather said, and Councilman David Lusby concurred.
City staff presented a comparison of the property tax rates to cities of similar size.
The average is .232 cents, and Georgetown is the lowest with the next lowest rate at .12.
The proposed rate would generate $1,847,433. The personal property tax, which will also be 6.4 cents per $100, will bring in $108,088 in revenue. Those totals are inclusive of new property, which is expected to produce $42,108 in revenue.
It will have a second reading and be voted on at the next city council meeting on Oct. 7.
In other business:
— Georgetown Fairness announced its celebration and picnic on Oct. 19 at Royal Spring Park from 2-4 p.m.
— Approved a municipal order for the police to purchase a forensics package
— Approved change orders for the radio project
