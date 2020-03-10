Three people in neighboring communities to Scott County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials have confirmed.
Two patients from Cynthiana, one from Lexington plus a fourth victim from Louisville have each tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The first patient from Cynthiana in Harrison County was diagnosed Friday, and the second Harrison County victim was diagnosed Sunday. The Lexington and Louisville victims were also diagnosed Sunday.
The first Cynthiana and Kentucky patient worked at Walmart in Cynthiana and first came to the Harrison Medical Center’s Urgent Treatment Center, according to the Cynthiana Democrat. The patient did not meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control for testing for the coronavirus and because stated they had never been outside the U.S., the patient was sent home. Over the next 25 hours the patient’s symptoms grew worse so they returned to the UTC when they were sent to the hospital’s emergency room.
“Further testing was done, including x-rays and a CT scan,” hospital CEO Shelia Currans told the Democrat. “But none of the patient’s symptoms met the index established by the Centers for Disease Control for the COVID-19 virus.”
The patient was in distress, so the hospital placed them into a negative air pressure room. The patient’s condition continued to worsen but state officials told doctor’s the patient still did not qualify them for a COVID-19 test. Because the patient’s condition continued to worsen, they were airlifted to UK Medical Center where local doctors were told again the patient did not meet the index for testing for the coronavirus.
On Friday, March 6, the decision to test the patient for the coronavirus was made and the result was positive.
Two days later, Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by State Public Health Commission Dr. Steven Stack and Acting Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander for a Facebook Live posting to announce additional cases.
“About an hour and a half ago, our state lab confirmed three new cases of the Novel Coronavirus, raising Kentucky’s total to four,” the governor said. “Those three cases are based on tests run from Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson Counties. All of those individuals are in isolation.”
There was no additional information on the three new cases at this time since they were newly diagnosed, which includes the second case from Harrison County, he said.
“Our epidemiologists are hard at work,” Beshear said, “but let me tell you that we are ready for this. I’ve been communicating and Dr. Stack is in constant communication with the cities of Lexington and Louisville, with their local health departments and with the judge-executive of Harrison County, the mayor of Cynthiana, and the head of WEDCO, the health department serving the Harrison County area.”
Beshear said 21 people have been tested for the coronavirus, resulting in 17 negative and four positive results.
“We expected cases in these counties, it was going to happen,” he said. “And folks, we’re going to have more positive tests that come back. But as long as we are ready, as long as we are working together, and as long as we all remain calm, we’re going to be okay.”
The most important thing Kentuckians can do is practice good hygiene, he said:
—Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
—Make sure you do not go to work if you feel sick.
—If your children are sick, keep them home from school.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” he said, “and we may have more suggestions and guidelines as we go forward. The coronavirus appears to be especially impactful to seniors, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a couple days ago that those over 60, as well as those that have lung, kidney or heart disease, should avoid large crowds. That is very important.”
He also urged those who feel well to check on seniors.
Social distancing is recommended for those at higher risk. Beshear signed a state of emergency Friday, after the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed, enabling the state to ensure they have all the tools they need at their disposal, the State Emergency Operations Center remains activated, and Dr. Stack activated the Department Operations Centers at all the local health departments, to continually monitor the situation.
The state has established a special website on the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with Kentucky-specific information and links to the CDC. Go to http://www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
For those without internet access you may also get information by calling (800) 722-5725.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.