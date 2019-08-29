Few things catch Scott County residents’ attention faster than rumors of a new restaurant or store.
Take for instance when a helicopter landed in the parking lot of the old Kmart and it turned out Rural King executives were looking at the site.
Commentators flocked to the News-Graphic Facebook page sharing their hopes that the store was coming soon.
Alas, the Georgetown Scott County Revenue Commission said Rural King has not filed a business license — yet.
“Rural King is one we have gotten questions about for awhile if it is coming in,” said Matt Summers, senior planner with the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission. “The best I can say right now is that I haven’t seen anything one way or the other. If they aren’t making any changes to the exterior, we may not even see any paperwork on it.”
And Texas Roadhouse?
Summers and Engineer Ben Krebs said the plat was still in the planning stage, and local developer C.J. May said talks are continuing.
Summers also gave an update on various projects, including two near Planet Fitness near Cherry Blossom.
Plans for a hotel and Harbor Freight near Planet Fitness have been a source of tension between Cherry Blossom Village residents and developers. Residents have flocked to meetings to share their concerns over safety as traffic continues to increase in the area. Summers said he thinks the hotel developers intend to come before the commission at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Harbor Freight had preliminary plans to go into the old Golden Corral site approved at an earlier Planning Commission meeting after commissioners asked them to consider a change to their entrances to accommodate traffic.
“Harbor Freight was one that received their preliminary approval and sounded like they would work on their final plan. But I got an email from the consultant that I was in communication with on that project that at this time they weren’t moving forward,” Summers said. “The owner could try something different there, but at this time we have not gotten any plans.”
As for the hotel, “the developers and at least one of the HOA (homeowner associations) met the Tuesday before our last meeting. I don’t know the result of the meeting and if they are proposing changes, we should get those (this week),” he said.
Georgetown could see more assisted and senior living sites develop, with one in process across from Kroger and a zoning change approved for another by the Georgetown City Council.
“The demographic projections show that the percentage of our population that is elderly is projected to increase, and developers are seeing the data and anticipating the need,” Summers said.
More self-storage units are under way near the railroad trestle near Arby’s.
And work began on a lot across from Papa Murphy’s next to the shopping center including Mod Pizza. Krebs and Summers both said a three-unit retail center similar to the one with Mod Pizza is planned for there.
“They didn’t give us details, but it is three units,” Krebs said.
Summers said applications have been at a steady pace throughout the summer. There have been zoning changes approved by the Georgetown City Council, which means plans may be coming soon before the Planning Commission.
Steve MCClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.