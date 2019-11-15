State Sen. Damon Thayer and Rep. Phillip Pratt, both Republications, said they will support governor-elect Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and they look forward to the upcoming general assembly session.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded Thursday following a recanvass of the election earlier this month.
“The election is over, Andy Beshear has won,” Senate Majority Leader Thayer said. “I congratulate Governor-elect Beshear on his win. He ran a really smart campaign and I respect him for it.
“I worked with his dad (former governor Steve) on issues and am sure we can find areas of common ground. Let’s get to work. #kyga20 starts soon. #KyGov.”
The state House will hold its retreat prior next month in preparation for the upcoming session, Pratt said. The governor-elect has been invited, he said.
“We’ve already reached out to gov.-elect Beshear and we hope he will attend,” Pratt said. “I believe there’s a lot we can accomplish if we work together.
“I can work with any governor for the good of Kentucky. The ball is in his court. We have held out the olive branch, so it’s now up to him.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.