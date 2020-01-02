It’s time to end enhanced legislative pensions, once and for all, said State Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, as his senior advisor. Beshear also allowed Adkins to use his position to increase his legislative pension.
“Gov. Bevin would not allow anyone he appointed to enhance their pension,” Thayer said. “But Beshear has allowed Rocky Adkins to enhance his.”
Adkins can use the highest three years of salary to spike his legislative pension. While Adkins’ exact salary as an advisor is not known, the Lexington Herald-Leader has reported that Adkins will likely make “a potential six figure salary over the next four years” as an advisor. As a legislator Adkins was paid $225.62 per day plus a daily allowance for expenses incurred while the legislature was in session. Media reports state Adkins was seldom paid more than $30,000 a year as a legislator.
Adkins is currently set to receive a $47,000 a year pension based upon his 33 years in the House, including several years as a member of the Democratic leadership.
The Legislative Retirement System uses a formula that takes the number of years served in office, their three highest salaries and a 2.75 percent service credit to calculate a lawmaker’s pension. Unlike the Kentucky Retirement System, which is poorly funded, legislators’ pensions are paid by the legislative retirement system which is 99.3 percent funded.
Bevin required any of his appointees to agree to accept a legislative pension based on their time actually served in the General Assembly. Beshear has apparently agreed to allow Adkins to use his salary as an advisor to increase his pension.
“I expect to introduce during the first week of the session a bill that will end legislative pension enhancements once and for all,” Thayer said. “We passed similar bills in the senate numerous times, but it has always been defeated in the House.”
It is time we passed a bill so this never happens again, Thayer said.
A state law passed in 2005, sometimes called the “Greed Bill,” allows lawmakers to spike their legislative pensions by using their three highest years of salary, even if that salary was earned in another government job. In his last days as governor Bevin issued an executive order specifically targeting Adkins to prevent him from collecting a higher state pension due to the position he accepted in Beshear’s administration.
Beshear rescinded Bevin’s executive order calling it “mean spirited.”
“Rocky will be entitled to the position that is provided under law, given his service, when his service ends,” said the governor.
