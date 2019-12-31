Recently the Upbeat Café closed their doors for the last time after 15 years in downtown Georgetown. Many people graced their doors for coffee, a sandwich or conversation. Two café regulars have carried on the conversations that started within the Upbeat walls, even after its closing, through a podcast.
Trace Deaton and Anton Folz found they had chemistry through their many conversations and Deaton’s daughter suggested they start a podcast together, Deaton said.
Podcasts have become a common medium that cover just about any topic you can think of.
“The Upbeat Café Podcast” covers a lot of self-help topics.
“On a couple of the podcasts that we’ve already published and put out, one is titled, for example, ‘The Climb,’” Folz said. “And (we talk) about how anything worth doing in life is going to be uphill the whole way.”
Deaton and Folz share relatable stories and ways to approach these subjects with their listeners, he said.
“So, that way when you’re trying to set a new goal for yourself, whether it’s weight loss or setting a goal in a relationship or a business,” Folz said.
“Your understanding on the front end that it’s going to be hard work but, if it’s worthwhile it’ll be worth the hard work… That’s one episode that I’ve really just enjoyed talking to Trace (Deaton) about.”
Both considered starting podcasts individually at one point but are glad they came together for this one.
“I had talked about doing one,” Deaton said. “But, it’s the two of us together that make it special. It works. It really is upbeat and positive.
“I think it’ll be helpful for people. That’s why I want to build an audience for it.”
Five episodes of “The Upbeat Café Podcast” are already online. Episodes average fifteen minutes in length.
“Our thought was to try to have this be like a morning commute type listen,” Folz said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.