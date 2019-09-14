Lerin Parker, Megan Bechard and Tia Beltz were named Scott County Schools’ Teachers of the Year for 2019.
The three teachers were named in a press release this week and during staff meetings at their respective schools. Typically, the school system honors the Teachers of the Year winners during its school year opening ceremonies when all teachers and most school district employees attend. This year’s opening ceremony was not held because of construction and the opening of two new schools: Great Crossing High School and Creekside Elementary.
Parker teaches math at Western Elementary and is the Scott County Schools’ 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Bechard teaches at Georgetown Middle School and is Scott County Schools’ 2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year. Beltz teaches Spanish at Great Crossing High School and taught last year at Scott County High School. She is the Scott County Schools 2019 High School Teacher of the Year.
“Parker is an exceptional teacher and teacher leader,” states the press release. “Her classroom management is exemplary, calm and full of kindness. She is a perfect fit as the school’s math interventionist offering instructional focus and alignment to math content. She works tirelessly to make a difference for her students.”
“Meg Bechard gives her all to her students at GMS every single day,” states the press release. “She is a natural leader and never one to shy away from a challenge. Bechard keeps content fresh and makes learning fun as she gets students to buy into and become active participants in their own learning. Her excitement for projects spreads quickly to students.”
“Beltz engages students in the exploration of the Spanish language,” states the press release. “Her classroom is warm and inviting. She plans activities to encourage students to think, write and speak in the target language, regardless of the course level. She is highly reflective and will always go the extra mile to research, collaborate and attend professional learning experiences to enhance her craft and make authentic connections with students and their learning.”
Each spring, parents, students, colleagues and community members have the opportunity to nominate outstanding employees of Scott County Schools to receive teacher and employee of the year awards at the school level. A selection committee from the Office of Student Learning conducts a classroom observation to select teacher of the year for elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Last year’s Scott County Middle School Teacher of the Year, Erin Ball of GMS, went on to be selected as Kentucky’s Middle School Teacher of the Year. This year’s winners will be nominated for Kentucky Teacher of the Year honors later this year.
Each teacher was presented with a $100 Visa gift card and an elegant piece of crystal from Community Trust Bank as well as a $25 gift certificate from Surge Promotions.
