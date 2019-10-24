Zombies standing in formation, dozens of dancers celebrating Halloween and lots of volunteers gathering donations? It must be the 9th annual Thrilled to Give event sponsored by the Georgetown Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with the AMEN House.
The event is being held in downtown Georgetown on Saturday Oct. 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The police department will redirect traffic on Main Street from approximately 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from the Georgetown & Scott County Museum at 229 E. Main Street, to the Courthouse. Over 100 volunteers have signed up for Zombie duty and attendees will be treated to dancing from the Parks & Recreation dancers.
Veronice Carpenter, assistant director for Parks & Recreation Dance and Gymnastics, said it’s a great way for the young members of the dancing group to learn to give back to the community.
“The dancers look forward to helping to collect the donations and they are enthusiastic about the collaboration with the AMEN House,” said Carpenter.
The AMEN House is happy to have the young people helping. Steve Budde, volunteer coordinator and full-time volunteer himself, said there is always a need for donations.
“We served 855 clients last month and we usually have between 15-20 volunteers each day helping to disseminate and organize our donations,” he said.
There is still time to become a Zombie and dance the now famous “Thriller” dance by Michael Jackson. Choreographer Bridget Katron will be on hand for the dress rehearsal tonight at 7 p.m. at the Parks & Recreation Pavilion, 140 Pavilion Way, in Georgetown. Interested Zombies should come in costume to this dress rehearsal.
