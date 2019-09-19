The annual Ed Davis Ball is set for Oct. 5 at Scott County High School and will feature SCHS Principal Meocha Williams as the guest speaker.
Tickets are $30 for the event, which is the primary fundraiser for the Ed Davis Center.
“The money we make from the ball helps us do all the classes, the back to school giveaway and benefits students and parents in the area,” said Robbi Barber, one of the organizers. “The theme this year is ‘Denim and Diamonds.’ We thought for this year’s ball, we would kind of dress down with the denim because you can get fancy in a denim dress.”
Anthony Harris Catering of Lexington will provide the food and the Swing Street Band will be the music entertainment.
The event is a chance to honor the legacy of Ed Davis while looking to the future. The ball serves as a reunion of students from Ed Davis School, which educated generations of Georgetown’s African American residents until it closed in 1956, two years after Brown v. Board of Education struck down school segregation. The school taught elementary and middle school students on Chambers Avenue starting in 1984, added high school classes in 1911 and was accredited in 1931. Ed Davis served as a teacher and principal until his death in 1934.
Williams is proud to touch on that legacy.
“It is a really great honor to speak on the legacy of Ed Davis. We’re about creating a culture of excellence at Scott County High school, and my discussion will be about creating a culture of excellence in the school and beyond,” Williams said. “It will also be an opportunity to talk about the partnership with the school and the community to honor the legacy of Ed Davis.”
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Barber at 867-3539 or Willie Gossey at (859) 522-5032.
