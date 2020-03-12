College basketball fans in this part of the world don’t need a long memory to recognize that the team with the best record, most talent or highest expectations from the gallery of experts doesn’t always win the ring. University of Kentucky, 2015 final four, anyone?
As the defending NAIA men’s champion, led by three fifth-year seniors, Georgetown College bore the weight of being preseason No. 1 and a presumptive favorite to repeat.
In a Mid-South Conference that is widely regarded as an equivalent to the SEC or ACC at its level, it is nearly impossible to live up to that billing in the heat of January and February.
“This conference is gonna prepare you for Kansas City (nationals) just because of the great players, great coaches,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “You’ve got to bring it every night. If you don’t play and you don’t come focused and ready, you can get beat in this league, and that absolutely prepares you.”
Georgetown (30-2) took everyone’s best shot this winter, and as the record shows, even stumbled a time or two. But when the 32-team national tournament field was announced Wednesday night after press time, it was considered a lock for the No. 1 overall seed.
The Tigers staked the claim with a hard-fought, highly competitive sweep through Life (Georgia), Shawnee State (Ohio) and renewed in-state rival Thomas More to successfully defend the Mid-South title.
“It’s very special. From the beginning from we’ve been trying to repeat, and we’re coming out and doing it game by game,” senior forward Chris Coffey said. “(It’s about) just coming together and being a team, being a brotherhood and just being coachable. We came out here and did it, and it shows.”
GC is the only Mid-South school to sweep the regular season and tournament titles in consecutive years, The Tigers have done it twice, Their 2007 and 2008 teams also accomplished the feat.
Coffey, a graduate of Louisville Seneca who was both regular season player of the year and tournament most valuable player, combines with Jacob Conway (Lincoln County) and Eljay Cowherd (Bardstown) to give the Tigers a triumvirate of homegrown, fifth-year seniors.
All three have scored more than 1,000 career points. Cowherd, a flashy point guard, will graduate with the most career assists by any GC player, male or female.
They bring to the floor a track record of winning that rival schools simply can’t match.
“Going to war, focused, playing together, playing hard, playing unselfish, defending like crazy,” Briggs said of what he saw from his team in the MSC showcase Saturday through Monday at Bowling Green High School. “Just the effort that you need to win a championship here in this conference.”
Last winter’s title run concluded with 10 consecutive wins, including three in the Mid-South showcase, then five in a seven-day span to earn a third championship banner for the crowded walls at venerable Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
With its nucleus intact, GC was easily anointed a favorite to do it again. After acquitting themselves well in a nationally televised exhibition at Rupp Arena against the University of Kentucky, the Tigers ran relatively roughshod through 11 over-matched, non-conference foes before Christmas.
League opponents didn’t fare much better as GC extended its winning streak to 32 games, almost a full calendar year. Shawnee State’s pair of seven-point losses were the toughest tests in Georgetown until Mid-South newcomer Thomas More pulled off a 73-71 stunner on Feb. 8.
Another two-point defeat, at home against Campbellsville two weeks and two days later, was more of a tribute to the Tigers and the Mid-South’s collective might than a sign of any cracks in the foundation. Both visiting teams celebrated with their fans as if they were already in Missouri.
“I’ve said it for a long time, this conference is the toughest in NAIA top to bottom,” Briggs said. “We had six teams in I believe two years ago and five teams in last year. This year I would assume we’ll have four for sure, maybe five, maybe even six.”
Georgetown didn’t rest on its laurels or the cache of its celebrated Three C’s. The Tigers acquired ample talent on the recruiting trail, with both rookies and veterans giving the champs a reinvented look.
Jake Ohmer, who made his name with a memorable Sweet 16 showing for Scott High, transferred from Western Kentucky and moved into the starting lineup immediately. A second NCAA Division I acquisition, Nico Clareth, brought his unlimited range from Siena.
Redshirt freshman Kyran Jones of Bowling Green and second-semester addition Rade Kukobat, who started his career at Eastern Illinois University, also have made an impact.
It’s a similar situation to last season, when Georgetown’s one-year reinforcements brought a complementary blend of talents and helped the Tigers peak at the proper time.
“We’ve got to show the young guys why Georgetown is Georgetown,” Coffey said. “We’ve just got to go out there and play Georgetown basketball. We know everybody is gonna come at us and come for us, so we’ve got to play our best game.”
All three games in the conference tournament underscored the heaviness of the head that wears the crown.
Life, last place in the regular season but armed with its own tradition of three national titles, kept it just about even until GC closed the book with a 30-7 run in a 77-51 victory.
“I think had a few choice words for them during a timeout. ‘We’re so much better than this. If you want to reach your potential and the things we’ve talked about doing, this is not gonna get it,’ and they responded with tough, hard-nosed defense, rebounding the basketball, getting stops, and then most importantly getting what we wanted offensively,” Briggs said. “Down the stretch, that was what you want to see from them at this time of year. Guys stepped up, gave us some baskets, and that’s what you’ve got to have at this time of year, toughness down the stretch.”
Briggs admitted to additional colorful commentary during a 59-58 semifinal survival of Shawnee. Ohmer’s 28 points helped GC overcome 27.8 percent shooting as well as giving away a 10-point lead down the stretch.
“We had a lot of possessions where I said bad words on a Sunday that I shouldn’t have said,” the coach quipped. “We struggled at times. The whole game was struggle, but at the end of the day we found a way to win, so you take it and move on. They threw it at us. Give them credit, heck of an effort. They’re gonna be tough to deal with and fully capable of making noise out on Kansas City. Just proud of our guys for finding a way to win.”
GC ripped open a 31-30 lead with 10 consecutive points at the end of the first half and earned revenge in convincing fashion, 88-72, over Thomas More.
Coupled with a 101-79 loss by Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma) to Southwestern Assemblies of God in their conference tournament, the title helped the Tigers regain the top ranking they ever-so-briefly lost.
“It’s very important,” Coffey said of that status. “Being No. 1 coming in, and then losing it, and then getting it back, it just means a lot, Now we’ve got to go out there and show ‘em why we’re No. 1.”
NAIA has seen only seven repeat champions in its 83-year history. Oklahoma City accomplished it twice, in 1991 and 1992, then again in 2007 and 2008.
Kentucky State, now in NCAA Division II, won three consecutive NAIA titles in the 1970s. Life, Tennessee State, Southwest Missouri State and Central Missouri State also blazed the trail for what Georgetown hopes to achieve.
The Tigers’ leader declared that unselfishness will be the key. They’re simply too deep, strong and talented for most teams to cover for an entire game.
“Good shots, moving the ball, taking what they give you, not forcing,” Briggs said. “We’ve told them all year long, if they’ll move the basketball and penetrate and pitch to open shooters, they’ll get good, open shots all night long.”
