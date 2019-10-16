With production of the RAV4 Hybrid set to begin in January 2020, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) plans to add 400 new jobs for the largest manufacturing plant in the state.
The plant already employs 8,000 with an annual capacity of 550,000 vehicles. It is the largest Toyota plant in the world.
The plant has reached an age when a significant number of employees retire each month, so there is a constant push to hire, but the 400 new jobs announced this week are specifically because the plant will be adding two hybrid models: its RAV4 SUV and the Lexus ES 300.
“It’s really about maintaining our workforce, so we don’t miss a beat when we start building the RAV4,” said Rick Hesterberg, manager of external affairs Toyota North America.
Toyota has invested $238 million in order to launch the new models joining TMMK’s lineup of the Camry, Camry hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid and the Lexus ES models, according to a TMMK press release.
TMMK’s efforts to hire 400 people comes on the heels of a similar effort at the Princeton, Indiana, plant, where Toyota invested $600 million to modernize the plant which builds the Highlander SUV. Toyota employs some 37,000 people in the United States and now operates some 10 manufacturing plants.
Day shift positions will start at $18.07 per hour, while night shift will be $18.98 per hour. Through a TMMK video, plant president Susan Elkington said there will be a $500 signing bonus and employees can eventually earn more than $29 per hour.
Anyone interested can apply at: www.toyotaky.com/jobs.
