Toyota’s $1.33 billion investment in Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) was Scott County’s top news story for the decade ending Dec. 31, 2019.
The 2017 announcement was critical as it meant TMMK would be a viable manufacturing plant for at least the next generation. The investment introduced the Toyota Global Architecture, which enabled the plant to shift among various vehicle models more easily than in the past.
The announcement eventually led to the 2019 announcement TMMK would add RAV4 and Lexus ES300 hybrids to its model lineup. The manufacturing of the Lexus begin in 2019 and the RAV4 production is to begin in January 2020.
In 2017, Toyota opened the $80 million Toyota Engineering Facility, employing 800.
TMMK is Toyota’s largest vehicle manufacturing plant in the world, capable of producing 550,000 vehicles annually and more than 600,000 engines. Its employment is about 8,000.
In 2017, Susan Elkington was named TMMK president. Elkington is the first woman to serve in the global production role at Toyota and is one of three women to oversee a Toyota production plant in the U.S. She succeeds Wil James who retired after a 30-year career at Toyota.
Georgetown College started the decade struggling and was sanctioned in 2014 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges over fears about its financial status. In 2016 the college was placed on probation.
The financial struggles led then longtime president Bill Crouch to retire as president after a 22-year term as the small college president.
Dr. M. Dwaine Greene was hired to stabilize Georgetown College in 2013 and soon after announced a series of cost cuts including layoffs.
In 2018, Georgetown College was moved from probation and Greene announced his retirement effective May 2019. In June 2019, William A. Jones was announced as the college’s 25th president and in December 2019, Jones announced the college would start providing free tuition to all graduating seniors in Scott, Franklin, Casey and Owen counties effective the fall of 2020. The Legacy and Legends Scholarships would be available until 2030 when they will be reviewed for renewal.
The population growth in Georgetown and Scott County dominated the news through the decade. Scott County experienced an 18.8 percent population increase from 2010 through 2018, bring its population to 56,031. Georgetown is Kentucky’s seventh largest city, behind Richmond by less than 1,500.
That growth had impacts in many ways, none more profound than on the school system. During the most recent decade the school system experienced an average annual student population increase of about 300 students, which amounts to a the size of a typical elementary school. That growth pushed Scott County High School, a building built to accommodate 1,500 students, to near crisis stage with over 2,800 students during the latter part of the decade.
Several efforts to pass a tax increase so a second high school could be built was finally approved in 2017 and Great Crossing High School opened in August 2019.
As the decade winds down, the Scott County Fiscal Court and the City of Georgetown are studying proposals to ensure the availability of water to the community in the future. A drought earlier in 2019 forced officials to buy water from other sources when the Royal Spring aquifer reached such lows it could not meet water demands.
In July 2010, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied Scott County’s proposal to construct the Lytles Fork Reservoir “because less environmentally damaging alternatives exist.” At the time, the Corps stated, “continued use of Royal Spring, purchase of water from Frankfort or Kentucky American Water and implementation of water conservation alternatives is a suitable alternative” to building the reservoir.
The Corps noted the reservoir would impact 61,000 feet of streams and 2.1 acres of wetlands.
Scott County had proposed to build a 300 acre reservoir.
Scott County officials are now revising the reservoir proposal as well as possibly building or connecting to a pipeline to the Ohio River to ensure availability of water. The Kentucky River is susceptible to weather conditions and is not considered a permanent solution to a water shortage.
