A public hearing scheduled for Monday on a solid waste transfer station near Josie’s restaurant and Crestlawn Cemetery has been postponed.
The Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, Solid Waste Branch Division, announced the postponement Thursday at the request of the applicant, Republic Services of Kentucky, LLC, and other parties that initially requested a hearing for 1949 Lexington Road, according to a public notice.
Republic’s application to put the transfer station at the site of what was Interstate Transformer had drawn heavy criticism from county and city leaders. Their concerns were increased traffic on a major route in and out of Scott County, it sets on the aquifer for Royal Spring and the amount of work needed to renovate and make the site suitable for a transfer station. A solid waste transfer station is where trash is brought in, dumped on the floor, sorted and then reloaded to be sent to the landfill, so there would be trucks coming and leaving loaded with garbage.
“It was no secret that myself, (Georgetown) Mayor (Tom) Prather, the fiscal court and others have been against this location for a transfer station,” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “I have had feedback from community members and there has been no support for that location from any group.”
Republic Services of Kentucky released a statement that it is listening to feedback.
“We are serious about being a good neighbor, and part of that involves listening. When Scott County officials asked to postpone the upcoming public hearing, while we continue to seek common ground, we listened and agreed. We look forward to discussions with county leaders, and hope to quickly reach a mutually acceptable solution, like good neighbors should do,” the statement read.
The Cabinet’s public notice stated unless Republic withdraws its application, it intends to schedule a hearing in the future, and it would announce that information in another public notice. The notice also stated that a final determination on the application had not been made and comments can be submitted in writing (see Public Notice on Page 7A) by Aug. 5, 2019.
Meanwhile, local leaders and Republic continue to work out an agreeable site for the transfer station.
“I’m glad to hear that decision has been made, and I think that is the appropriate decision so fruitful conversations can continue,” said Prather. “The message we have been able to communicate is that our community is not opposed to a transfer station, but we do have some some concerns where it might be located. I think this provides a more productive atmosphere for dialogue.”
“My hope is that an alternative location will be found that meets the criteria of the siting ordinance, and my belief is they are looking at different options that meet that criteria,” Covington said, referencing a recently passed ordinance by the fiscal court that requires the county to give approval for the location of a transfer station.
“We’d look at locations from the big picture and take into account a variety of factors - environmental, nearby residents, businesses, churches, schools and the safety aspect — of all those issues is what we are looking at from a broad perspective. We certainly are open for a site that meets that criteria.”
