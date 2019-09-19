Morgan Penn was killed Aug. 27, 2016, when bullets tore into the Stamping Ground trailer she was at for a sleep-over.
Nearly four years later, Michael Davidson will stand trial on murder charges starting July 13, 2020.
Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Maddox set the date on Monday during a hearing on testimony and other questions raised by attorneys.
Davidson is accused of opening fire on a Stamping Ground trailer on August 27, 2016, killing the 15-year-old, ninth-grade student.
He is also charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police and tampering with physical evidence, and is already serving 20 years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender.
During Monday’s hearing, the prosecution agreed to the defense’s motion to exclude testimony of the Kentucky State Police trajectory expert, Trooper Jack Hedges, and he will not be called to testify about trajectory of any bullets at the trial. Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox did rule that the court would take up any issues with pictures at the time of the trial.
Penn died from a gunshot wound to her neck at a Stamping Ground trailer park, according to reports at the time. Penn was at the trailer in what family members described as a “sleep-over,” which authorities said was attended by three teenage boys and another teenage girl, the News-Graphic previously reported.
Kentucky State Police detectives allege Davidson went to the trailer before leaving angrily and threatening to return and “shoot up” the mobile home. He was arrested by Georgetown police in a Frankfort trailer park less than an hour after the pre-dawn shooting. The Georgetown officers had pursued Davidson at high speeds along U.S. 460/Frankfort Road after spotting an SUV matching the shooting suspect’s vehicle description at the intersection of Ky. 227/Stamping Ground Road.
Two days after the shooting and Davidson’s arrest, the News-Graphic reported a bench warrant for his arrest had been issued in late July 2015 after a probation officer reported Davidson’s departure from an Owensboro rehab facility without permission. The warrant was not served until after his arrest on the murder and endangerment charges.
A final pre-trial conference is set for May 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. The trial will start at 8:30 a.m. on July 13 when jury selection will begin.
