Search warrants led Georgetown Police to get indictment warrants for a trio of suspects on drug charges and engaging in organized crime.
The investigation started when Gerald Douglas Jones was stopped at a traffic stop and found to have drugs in the car and on him, said Det. Darin Allgood with the GPD. Det. Lewis Crump was the lead investigator and was able to get information on Amber Burton and Thomas Stephens.
In following up on that information, Crump found out Burton was staying at a local hotel and developed enough probable cause to get a search warrant and went to the hotel, Allgood said. The warrant also included a vehicle that was registered to Stephens. During the search, items were found consistent with drug trafficking in the vehicle and hotel, Allgood said.
Investigators were able to determine the three were working together, and a search warrant was obtained for Stephens’ home. During that search, more items were found to be consistent with drug trafficking. A broken cell phone was put back together and will be examined to see if any other parties are involved.
All three have indictment warrants, Allgood said, and Stephens and Jones have been arrested.
Stephens has been charged with engaging in organized crime, according to Scott County Detention Center records. Jones has also been charged with engaging in organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Both Stephens and Jones were picked up by the Scott County Sherrif’s Office. Jones was located in a stairwell and officers knew he had an active warrant against him, the sherrif’s office citation states. He was found with a visible syringe in his right pants pocket, along with three bags of methamphetamine. The bags weighed .3 grams, 1 gram and 6.8 grams which equals about 80 dosage units and consistent with trafficking and not personal use based upon the officer’s training, the citation stated. Field tests were positive for meth.
Burton was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.