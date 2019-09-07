Two Georgetown residents were arrested Thursday on first-degree burglary charges at a residence on Lisa Court.
Madison Storm Phillips, 19, of Georgetown, and Jahquez Cymal Crutchfield, 18, of Georgetown, have been charged, according to Georgetown Police citations.
After officers interviewed the three victims of the burglary, the citation states that Phillips drove three other male subjects, including Crutchfield, to Lisa Court. The three unlawfully entered the residence, physically injuring two of the victims by punching and slamming one to the ground, pistol-whipping another and shoving the third victim, who has a history of strokes. It was confirmed two of the three had handguns, pointing them at the victims. The suspects were reported to have damaged property and deprived the victims of personal property, including a BB rifle, an antique sword, a Halloween mask and a large quantity of Xanax. The citation says Phillips placed the three male subjects at the scene after admittedly driving them to Lisa Court, the citation states.
Crutchfield also had two other warrants served for another agency on him.