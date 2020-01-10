Kentucky Blood Center officials are asking for blood donations in order to boost the blood supply, which has seen a recent slump. Transfusions continue to remain steady at the more than 70 hospitals KBC supplies blood.
“We always see a decline in donations over the holidays, but this year the decline was particularly dramatic due to the timing of the holidays,” Martha Osborne, vice president of marketing said. “That slump, coupled with weather-related drive cancellations this week in Eastern Kentucky, has left us with blood shortages. We urge the public to to donate as soon as possible to help boost the blood supply.”
Kentucky Blood Center has six donor centers, including two in Lexington. The next community blood drive in Georgetown is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the KBC Bloodmobile at Georgetown Bruster’s/Nathan’s, 104 N. Bradford Lane. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.