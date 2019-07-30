Scott County seniors have a new process to decide who is valedictorian and possibly new graduation sites.
The Scott County Board of Education approved a first reading of board policy that establishes a Latin honor system and reviewed criteria on selecting a valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at both Scott County and Great Crossing high schools.
The Latin honor system will be as follows:
— Summa Cum Laude: Earn a minimum 4.0 GPA, take at least six (6) AP and/or Dual Credit classes and meet state transition ready criteria.
— Magna Cum Laude: Earn a minimum 3.75 GPA and meet state transition ready criteria.
— Cum Laude: Earn a minimum 3.5 GPA and meet state transition ready criteria.
Using that criteria, the valedictorian will be selected by the following process:
— Earned Summa Cum Laude ranking with a 4.0 non-weighted GPA beginning in ninth grade with a minimum of six AP/Dual Credit Classes, meets academic or career transition ready state standards
— Highest Weighted GPA
— Highest ACT Composite Score (excluding super-score)
If there is a tie, the remaining candidates will participate in an interview with a selection committee consisting of the principal, a counselor, a board of education administrator and two board members. If the selection committee needs further indicators of qualifications, the following areas could be considered: completion of the work ethic seal, honor and awards, participation in school-wide activities, documented community service hours, behavior and attendance. The policy also states the selection committee’s determination of valedictorian is final.
In addition, the board by consensus agreed to explore options for holding graduation ceremonies this year instead of at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.
“We can put some ad hoc committees together and explore options,” Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said.
The first option is to have the graduation ceremonies on the new turf football field.
“We are going to hope for great weather and have both graduations on our new turf football field,” Hub said. “We have confirmed with our turf guy that as long as we take the appropriate precautions it isn’t a problem.
“The second thing is an inclement weather plan. Based on class size, we are in the neighborhood of eight tickets per students. The high school principals are talking about having Project Grad together as they have grown up together. So one option is rotate schools for Project Grad and use the other school as the inclement weather site.”
The discussion is early in the process, Hub said, but talks will start soon after school starts.
In other discussion, the district will be partnering with Georgetown Community Hospital to get students out of compliance on vaccinations caught up on shots they need, Hub said.
“We have 2,000 students out of compliance with student immunizations, and we understand in today’s climate there are all kinds of reasons they are out of compliance,” he said. “Georgetown Community Hospital and their team will help us with that. They will come to our schools, and get parent permissions and help get these students in compliance.”
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.