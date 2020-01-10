Veteran Georgetown firefighter Johnnie Jacobs passed away Thursday just 14 months following a double lung transplant.
Jacobs, who was Battalion Chief for the Georgetown Fire Department was diagnosed with Desquamative interstitial pneumonia, a disease associated with long-term exposure to smoke and chemicals. Jacobs was a 24-year veteran as a firefighter who was forced to retire in August 2018 due to declining health conditions, according to the #TeamJacobs Facebook page.
“My love, my husband lost his grueling battle tonight,” his wife, Katie posted on he #TeamJacobs Facebook page. “He ultimately gave his life for a career he lived. He fought so hard every day for his family.
“We had dreams and adventures planned that we will never get to do. I am shattered. I pray those babies will never forget how great their dad was and how much he loved them.”
A photo was posted with his family holding Jacobs’ hand.
Once word surfaced of Jacobs’ passing, tributes circulated on Facebook and social media from first responder units, as well as individuals.
“The Georgetown Fire Department is deeply saddened by the passing of our brother and friend, Retired Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs,” was posted on the Georgetown Fire Department Facebook page. “Our hearts are heavy as we think about his wife, Katie, their children Isabella, Sadie and Hunter. Along with this mother Charlene, his sister Jennifer, her husband, Josh and the rest of his family and friends.”
Other social media tributes were posted by the Georgetown Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Stamping Ground Fire Department, as well as many personal posts of tribute and condolences. On Friday, the Scott County Fiscal Court held a moment of silence for Jacobs.
A GoFundMe page, Johnnie Jacobs Support Fund, has been set up to help the Jacobs’ family with medical and other expenses. At press time, $17,065 had been donated against a goal of $25,000.
At press time, Jacobs’ obituary was not available.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.