The victim in the Wednesday night domestic shooting has been identified as Richard Barkley, 79, said Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Barkley was shot in the head during an incident at his home on Barkley Road about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The family pet, a dog, was shot and killed and Barkley’s wife Eloise, 80, was physically attacked, Hart said.
A 16-year-old juvenile, who was living with the Barkleys, has been arrested and charged in the incident, Hart said.
The Barkleys have been identified as the juvenile’s grandparents.
Barkley was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery. He is listed in critical but stable condition. His wife, Eloise, refused medical treatment at the scene.
The identity of the juvenile will not be released due to his age.