Scott County Detention Center staff must feel like they have gone back in time the past couple of weeks as its jail management system has been crippled by a virus.
“We’ve struggled with computer issues for an extended period of time,” said Jailer Derran Broyles. “Our email was down for months and got it back up and running. Then we had a virus, and got that fixed, and then apparently we got infected again.
“This is not the type of situation where any personal information was accessed.”
This latest virus has stricken its jail management system, which affects the website where people can see who is in jail or been arrested and printing the information for the News-Graphic.
“We’ve been working with the IT company to get it back up and running, and we think it will be up by the end of the week,” Broyles said. “We have the internet back up and basic computer work we can do, we just have not been able to get the management system back up.”
In the meantime, staff has had to go old school and use paper to do its logs and records. That has been challenging, Broyles said.
“We have a lot of young staff that was raised on computers and to go back to paper they are like fish out of water,” he said. “It has been taxing on the staff and labor intensive to do on paper.
“We have had people actually call that they can’t access the website, so hopefully we will be back online by the end of the week.”
