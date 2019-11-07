Soon alcohol sales will be available anywhere in Scott County after voters overwhelmingly supported a referendum during Tuesday’s election.
Some 77.37 percent or 13,877 voters approved the measure that allows the sale of alcohol throughout the county including Stamping Ground and Sadieville.
“I think the people have clearly spoken,” said developer C.J. May who was one of the organizers to get the referendum on the ballot. “It puts a lot of people in the county on a level playing field.”
May, who works with Josie’s on U.S. 25 near the Fayette County line, pointed out the restaurant has more options with the ability to sell alcohol at night.
“Right now, Josie’s closes in the afternoon,” he said. “But with this referendum passing, they can perhaps stay open for dinner and offer a cocktail.”
As satisfying as the win at the ballot box was, May said there is some frustration with the system.
“It was clear the demand was there,” he said. “But it was very hard to gather 5,500 signatures to get it on the ballot. Had we not gone to all that effort to collect those signatures, it would have never gotten on the ballot, and nothing would have ever changed.
“It just seems like there would be a better way.”
The election results first must be certified, and then sent to the state ABC Board, said County Clerk Rebecca Johnson. Once the results are certified the ABC Board and the Scott County Fiscal Court will work out the details, including when licenses will start to be issued and when the actual sale of alcohol can begin, said Jared Hollon, county deputy judge-executive.
