The prohibition of concealed weapons at the Scott County Court House and other government property and lighting at Sutton Field were two of about 30 agenda items during a regular meeting of the Scott County Fiscal Court this week.
The fiscal court unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting the carrying of concealed weapons on government property. This was the second reading and it was approved unanimously.
A new user agreement was drafted and approved by the fiscal court to maintain lights on Sutton and Holmes fields in Brooking Park per Kentucky High School Athletic Association requirements. Scott County High School uses the two fields for its baseball and softball teams, and the KHSAA alerted the SCHS lights at Sutton Field were not adequate and until lights were approved games would not be sanctioned.
The Scott County Board of Education has been considering moving SCHS’ baseball games to a field at Lemons Mill Elementary, but a group of coaches, players and parents urged the school board to reconsider. Board member Jo Anna Fryman tabled the discussion but assured the players they would be playing on Sutton Field in the spring. A school board attorney had told school board members they could not improve Sutton Field by installing lights because it was not owned by the school system. The school system has been paying a user fee for the use of the county-owned field for decades.
The three-year user agreement approved by the fiscal court calls for a $10,000 annual fee to the Georgetown/Scott County Parks & Recreation Department, which manages the fields for the county, and $50,000 to the county. The fiscal court also agreed to go ahead and purchase the appropriate lighting for Sutton Field at an approximate cost of $300,000 pending approval of the user agreement by the school board at its next meeting.
“I thought it was very generous of the fiscal court to agree to go ahead and purchase the lights, pending the school board’s approval,” Covington said.
Magistrate Bill Burke opposed the user agreement because he felt the school system did not pay its fair share. All other magistrates approved the user agreement. Magistrate Rick Hostetler recused himself from discussions regarding the actual purchase of the lights because his personal business is affiliated with Musco, the company providing the quote for the lights. The agreement to go ahead and purchase the lights pending the school board’s approval of the user agreement was ratified unanimously.
A partnership with Madison County to store Scott County’s data information will save the county “$30,000 plus,” annually, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“By partnering with Madison County we are able to use their data center at a significant saving,” Covington said. The county explored other options, but stopped short of looking at what it would cost to build its own data center because the cost would have been prohibitive, he said.
“The savings is significant plus we have unlimited data transfer fees,” he said. “Any estimates we received from private vendors included a per transfer fee, so the savings is increased.”
“This is an example of a good collaborative effort between counties,” said Jared Hollon, deputy judge-executive.
An in-depth inspection of the dam at Great Crossing Park will be conducted by Marine Solutions under the guidance of Strand & Associates engineering after a crack and some deterioration was detected. A report will be prepared as to what the fiscal court’s options may be to make the structure sound.
“We’ll have to decide if we repair, replace or remove the dam,” Covington said.
The cost of the study will be $4,560. Marine Solutions anticipates completing the study within two weeks with a written report to follow.
The recent drought has forced discussions of the community’s future water sources to resurface. The fiscal court approved a Critical Needs Assessment with the City of Georgetown and the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System. The study will help determine if construction of a 300-acre reservoir or a pipeline to the Ohio River is more economically feasible.
The Water Source Study was originally budgeted for fiscal year 2021, but because of the drought city and county officials have agreed to push the timeline up to this year. The county and city will split the cost 50/50 but GMWSS reimbursing the county and city “on or before June 30, 2022.”
Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles discussed STAR, a treatment program between Crossroads Counseling Services and the Scott County Detention Center. Discussions were tabled until an upcoming meeting.
Several people expressed continuing unhappiness with the Central Kentucky Landfill urging the magistrates to address odor issues and to limit the amount of trash taken by the landfill from other communities.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.