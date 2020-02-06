After six-and-half months, WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller said she is pleased with the progress of the Syringe Exchange Program (SEP) in the county.
The purpose of the SEP is to help keep the community safe and healthy by preventing the spread of infectious diseases.
Results from a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control showed that Scott County, Kentucky was at risk for a rise in HIV cases. That study helped illuminate the need for a syringe exchange program here and the program was started after months of contentious debate at the county and city government meetings. WEDCO implemented the SEP in July 2019.
From July 2019 to December 2019, 181 people visited the health department location at 300 E. Washington Street, with 62 of those visitors becoming program participants, according to a report by WEDCO.
The average age of a program participant is 31 years old, with 52 percent being male and 48 percent female. WEDCO reports there were 7,240 syringes distributed and 3,622 syringes collected in 2019. The health center also distributed 232 Narcan kits, with 24 reported overdose reversals. WEDCO also reports 34 percent of the program participants self-reported they tested positive for hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is an extremely contagious and potentially deadly disease that is often transferred by sharing needles.
WEDCO distributes syringes with a retractable needle so the device can only be used once and cannot be shared. Unlike the HIV virus, the hepatitis C virus can live outside the body. If someone were to pick up a syringe, just to throw it away for example, there is a possibility that infected blood on the syringe could pass on the disease.
Miller explains the syringe program will draw some people into the center that can take advantage of other important services offered there.
“We provide, STI checks or birth control and we can help connect people with lots of other resources available to them in the community,” Miller said. “We want to establish a level of trust with our clients and we want to eliminate the stigmatism that comes with drug use.
The health department has referred 115 visitors to other services, such as hepatitis A vaccination, clinical/STI, treatment and hepatitis care, according to reports.
“Our clients care about their loved ones and they don’t want to put them in any danger. We are here as connectors, to help stabilize their lives.”
The SEP programs can also screen for drug treatment services, Miller said. But Miller said they do that without pressure or judgement, adding that WEDCO is the only health care many of the clients ever see.
The syringe exchange program is open every Monday from noon to 4:30 at the health department on Washington Street.
