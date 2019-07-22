A fire in a machinery shed on Stone Road Saturday night kept Scott County Fire Department crews busy for several hours.
The fire was contained to the shed where several farm implements and tractor tires were stored, said Scott County Fire Chief Mike Fuller.
Investigators were on the scene Monday morning working to pinpoint the cause of the fire. Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Exit 129 on I-75, Fuller said.
“There were tractor tires inside they used to keep their implements up,” he said. “There was a propane tank inside the structure and fuel tanks outside, so that was a concern.” Fuller also said his crews didn’t have any issues with the extreme heat that blanketed the area on Saturday.
The Georgetown Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and EMA were also on the scene. Because there wasn’t a hydrant close to the structure itself, Fuller said they had to use both dump tanks and haul water from a nearby hydrant at the end of the entrance.
“When we don’t have water we use those,” Fuller said. “You just have to haul water fast enough to keep up.”
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.