Kathryn Savage testified Monday as the trial for Benjamin Ross started in the 2017 hit-and-run death of her husband Donald Savage.
Ross is charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with death or physical injury and tampering with physical evidence. Ross was 17 at the time of the incident but was charged as an adult.
Matthew Putty was also charged in the incident but has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with death or physical injury and tampering with physical evidence. Putty is expected to be sentenced following the Ross trial. He was 18 at the time of the incident.
The trial is anticipated to last three days.
Savage, 42, and his family bought a home at 109 Sabin Drive in September 2015. Savage, a Lexus group leader at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, always wanted some land and a place for a large dog to run. The Sabin Drive home was fairly isolated, and the family enjoyed the quiet of the area.
Soon after moving in, however, the family’s quiet was shattered by all-terrain and 4-wheel drive vehicles racing down the street at all hours of the night. Often spotlights pierced the darkness as the family tried to sleep. Some people dumped garbage. Agitated, Savage would sometimes go outside to run people off.
Shortly after midnight Feb. 20, 2017, a large truck roared down the street, said Savage’s wife, Kathryn.
“We had both actually gone to bed … We hear them come barreling through there, they’re squealing their tires, they’re revving their engines, doing all kinds of stuff,” she told the News-Graphic shortly after the incident. “We come outside to see what’s going on, and they take off, going out of the neighborhood.
“We go in the house. We talk, everybody’s upset, obviously. We go back to bed. The last thing I said to him was ‘I hear them coming back.”
Savage took a bright LED flashlight set on SOS mode outside.
Kathryn was in the family truck when her son, Storm, yelled, “Call 911,” and pushed her from the vehicle. She saw something in the street, but she wasn’t sure what it was.
“They didn’t slow down,” either before or after the impact, said Storm. Kathryn noted there were no skid marks.
The object Kathryn saw in the road was her husband.
“He lay right there,” she said. “He took two breaths, and he died in my arms. I did CPR, I’m a nurse.”
Savage’s daughter, Skye called for help, but by the time paramedics arrived Savage was dead.
Storm pursued the truck onto U.S. 25.
“I got as close as I could,” he said. “They were flying and I was flying.”
Storm got a partial description of the truck, including a “Monster” decal, an “NRA” decal and some numbers from the license plate.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies used the information provided by Storm to arrest and charge Ross and Putty.
Noel Caldwell is Ross’ attorney. During jury selection Caldwell said the defense is not disputing an accident occurred, but he is asking the jury to determine if a crime was committed that night. The defense contends the incident was an accident and no one was to blame, Caldwell said.
Judge Brian Privett is presiding.