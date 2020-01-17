Wiseway Supplies, an electric, plumbing and lighting supplier that is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be expanding it’s Georgetown location on Frazier Court.
John Cain, company president and owner explained the expansion was an easy decision for his 48-year-old organization.
“The Georgetown market is close to Lexington, but it’s growing in it’s own right too so it just makes sense that we take advantage of this opportunity to expand in the area,” said Cain.
The company will move into their new 15,000 square space as soon as current occupant, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, moves out. That will be once all the merchandise in the store is either sold or moved to another location.
The moving sale began earlier this month, according to Amy Preston, Habitat for Humanity executive director for Scott/Bourbon counties.
Wiseway Supply Company maintains 10 locations nationwide and recently acquired Kentucky Lighting that was located in a smaller space on Frazier Court.
The company will be hiring several positions that require plumbing expertise to serve both their contractor sales and retail sales customers, Cain said.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.