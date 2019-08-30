A Georgetown woman was arrested late Tuesday for allegedly stabbing the father of their children during an altercation, according to a Georgetown Police citation.
Brandi Witcher was involved in an argument with her sons’ father and assaulted him with a knife, the citation states. She told him to get out of the residence after he pushed her down the stairs. According to the citation, Witcher stated while he was gathering his belongings, she stabbed him twice before he left.
Witcher was charged with assault in the second degree, domestic violence.
Renee Holmes, spokesperson for Scott County Schools, confirmed Witcher is an instructional assistant with Scott County Schools. She also said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub is aware of the of the investigation, and unless other details are learned, no personnel action is expected at this time.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.