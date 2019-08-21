Georgetown Police arrested a Georgetown woman on burglary charges after she was found leaving Slainte Public House Monday.
Slainte management arrived after an alarm had gone off and found the back door ajar and then heard another door open. Donna J. Martin was seen leaving the building with a bottle of Jefferson Bourbon, according to the citation.
Slainte management said Martin didn’t have permission to be inside or on the property and they didn’t know Martin.
Officers Adams and Gardner located Martin on South Mulberry Street. The citation stated she appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances but she said she had not used any Monday.
After being read her rights and questioned she stated she was at Slainte with a Sean and Brittany who were never located. She also stated she had Sean and Brittany’s permission to be at Slainte and that she had left the bourbon on the table.
The citation states she was arrested and taken to the Scott County Detention Center, but was refused and taken to Georgetown Community Hospital. She was also talking to people who were not present but was fully aware and able to answer questions, recalled information of being in Slainte and stated she was being falsely arrested.
Martin was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication, controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.