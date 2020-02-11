A 27-year-old mother of three died in a single-car accident on Lisle Road Monday night, said Scott County Coroner John Goble. Jessica Chantell Mack of Georgetown was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.
“Preliminary investigation appears the vehicle, occupied once by the female driver, went off the road and struck a tree,” said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office in a press release.
Mack, a nurse at Eastern State Hospital, was going to work for the night shift when the accident happened, Goble said. She was wearing a seat belt and there was no initial belief that she was impaired. She was married with three children, ages 1, 3 and 5.
The accident occurred at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Lisle Road.
Johnson's Funeral home will be in charge of arrangements.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the investigation.