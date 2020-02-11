 A 27-year-old mother of three died in a single-car accident on Lisle Road Monday night, said Scott County Coroner John Goble. Jessica Chantell Mack of Georgetown was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. 

“Preliminary investigation appears the vehicle, occupied once by the female driver, went off the road and struck a tree,” said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office in a press release. 

Mack, a nurse at Eastern State Hospital, was going to work for the night shift when the accident happened, Goble said. She was wearing a seat belt and there was no initial belief that she was impaired. She was married with three children, ages 1, 3 and 5. 

The accident occurred at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Lisle Road.

Johnson's Funeral home will be in charge of arrangements. 

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you