UPDATE: The woman found dead Friday in a baseball dugout has been identified as 27-year-old Brittany Powell.
A young woman was found dead in a Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation baseball field dugout Friday afternoon, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
The woman had been dead several days when she was discovered, Goble said. A visitor to the Georgetown Cemetery adjacent to the park saw the woman in a fetal position inside the dugout, the coroner said.
Drug use marks were on the body, which indicates she likely died of a suspected drug overdose, although investigators are conducting a full investigation, he said.
