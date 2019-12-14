The woman charged with driving under the influence causing a crash killing three people in September, including two Georgetown sisters, has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for murder and other charges.
Tammy Marie Rodriguez, 42, of Louisville, was indicted on three counts of murder, first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license.
Two sisters from Georgetown, Taylor Blevins, 26 and Caitlyn, 20, were killed in the I-75 crash along with Rodriguez’s sister, Kandi Deel, 35, also known as Debbie Lynn Bevins, of Pikeville. Another woman was seriously injured in the crash.
Rodriguez was allegedly being chased by police in Clark County when she entered Fayette County on Sept. 4, according to police reports. She was driving a Ford F-150 and made a U-turn on I-75 and was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, police said. Winchester police who were following Rodriguez were driving up to 90 mph but she was outrunning all of them, Winchester police Capt. James Hall told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
After making the U-turn on I-75, Rodriguez drove past at least one vehicle in the wrong direction when her truck struck a Chevrolet Sonic occupied by the Georgetown sisters.
Before the September crash, Rodriquez had been convicted of DUI on four different occasions. She had also been convicted of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, prostitution, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez faces additional charges of wanton endangerment from Clark County related to the chase prior to the crash.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.