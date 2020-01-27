A Benton woman died Friday when she lost control and collided head-on with a box truck on Paris Pike, said Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Margaret Morgan, 37 of Benton was driving a 2019 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Paris Pike when she apparently lost control and crossed onto the oncoming lane, Hart said. Her vehicle collided head-on with a 2020 International box truck driven by Harold Morgan Jr., 74, of Cincinnati, which was traveling westbound.
Ms. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morgan, the truck driver, was not injured in the accident. No one else was involved in the accident, the deputy said.
No drugs or alcohol appear to be factors in the incident.
The accident occurred about 5:05 p.m. at the 6500 block of Paris Pike.
The collision remains under investigation by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit.