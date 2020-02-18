Members of Focus Church and many volunteers are continuing work on rehabbing a house near downtown Georgetown.
Work has been going on for several months, first removing and cleaning old brick on the outside back wall; now some of the inside is being framed up and HVAC systems are going in, according to those close to the project.
“(The progress is) encouraging and exciting right now,” said Pastor Anton Folz, lead pastor at Focus Church. “The project is going more smoothly after demolition.”
“We are moving into the vision that we had for the house,” said project coordinator Linda Griffith. “We are making what we think is good progress.”
The goal for completing the rehabilitation is June 1st, said Griffith.
Along with Habitat for Missions and Focus on Uganda, the renovated house will help fund a vocational school in Uganda.
