Dustin Smith has been indicted on murder charges in the shooting of Michael Ray Smith on April 7.
Smith, 17, could face a sentence of 20-50 years, life, life without parole, life without parole for 25 years or death, according to the grand jury report. Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said he would be tried as an adult.
He was also indicted on a count of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor (subsequent offense).
Muse presented directly to the grand jury and won indictments on four more counts of wanton endangerment and four counts of intimidating a participant in the legal process. All of these charges are felonies and could result in 1-5 years.
An indictment means a grand jury has seen sufficient evidence of a crime to hold a defendant for trial. It is not, in and of itself, a conviction.
The charges stem from a shooting after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3145 Long Lick Pike at 10:30 a.m. to reports of shots being fired, according to reports at that time.
Seven people were inside the home when the shooting took place, including five children.
“An argument was taking place early (Sunday morning) and after that argument, shots were fired. It was between family members,” said Eddie Hart, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, at the time of the shooting.
That address was also the scene of a stabbing incident that took place in March. Hart said at that time that the murder was unrelated to the stabbing.
Jason Scheer was also indicted on charges of driving a stolen vehicle through Maple Grove Cemetery and destroying graves. He was indicted on receiving stolen property over $10,000; criminal mischief; a direct charge of criminal mischief; 12 counts of violating graves and a direct count of being a persistent felony offender.
Other indictments returned by the grand jury were:
— Richard W. Buchanan: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; no motor vehicle insurance, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree illegal possessing of a controlled substance;
— Antonio Justo-Perez: Rape III; direct, custodial interference;
— Joseph Sutherlan: First-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II methamphetamine; failure to wear seat belt; failure to stop at a stop sign; speeding; improper passing on left side of road; improper passing; permit motor vehicle to run attended; failure to stop and render aid; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; five counts of wanton endangerment I; criminal littering; operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate; failure to give proper traffic signal; operating a motor vehicle without operating brake lights; fleeing or evading police I (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police I (pedestrian); disregarding traffic regulation; and four counts of wanton endangerment (police officer); no true bill returned on three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign and three counts of speeding and careless driving and four counts disregarding traffic regulation.
