A 16-year-old was indicted Thursday on murdering his grandfather by the Scott County grand jury.
In addition to the murder charge, Elijah Craig Barkley was also indicted on criminal attempt to wit murder, second-degree assault and torture of a cat or dog.
All but the torture of a cat or dog charge are felonies.
An indictment means a grand jury has found sufficient evidence of a crime to hold a defendant for trial. It is not, in and of itself, a conviction.
On July 31, Richard Barkley was shot in the head during an incident at his home about 10 p.m., according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eddie Hart at the time. The family pet, a dog was shot and killed, and Barkley’s wife Eloise, 80, was physically attacked, Hart said.
Lou Anna Red Corn with the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case due to conflicts with family in Sharon Muse’s office. Muse is the Commonwealth Attorney for Scott County.
Elijah Barkley’s bond was set at $200,000 and he will be arraigned on Nov. 4.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:
— Jeremiah Carpenter: careless driving; failure to wear seat belt; failure to notify Transportation Cabinet of change of address; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule 1, heroin, no true bill; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II opiates
— Tasha Nicole Ecklar: criminal possession of a forged instrument II (2 counts); theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000 (bad check)
— Nathaniel Lee Druggan: wanton endangerment; fleeing or evading police I (motor vehicle); reckless driving; speeding (>26 mph over)
— Brian P. Fallis: giving officer false identifying information; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule I, heroin, no true bill; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II opiates; possession of controlled substances not in original container
— Brian P. Fallis: robbery II; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule I, heroin, no true bill; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II opiates; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender
— Brian P. Fallis: illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule I, hallucinogen marijuana; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule 1, heroin, no true bill; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II opiates; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II methamphetamine
— Brandon Lee Kenney: operation of a motor vehicle by a person whose operator’s license has been revoked, suspended or denied; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, unspecified; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, schedule II, methamphetamine, less than 2 grams; possession of controlled substances not in original container, no true bill; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to be in possession of operator’s license and/or show operator’s license on demand
— Samuel Adam Martinez: burglary I; violation of a protective order; theft by unlawful taking under $500; assault IV (2 counts); rape I (attempt); criminal mischief III; sexual abuse I, no true bill; sexual abuse I; tampering with physical evidence
— Mark Morrison: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, no true bill; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense (aggravating circumstances)
— Joseph Sutherland: receiving a stolen firearm
— Kaleb Treadway: theft by unlawful taking under $500; first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule II methamphetamine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
— Tyrone J. Vinegar: fourth-degree assault; violation of a protective order
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.