A Lexington youth football coach has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Quincy L. Murphy is in the Scott County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
On April 1, Georgetown Police responded to a shots fired call that allegedly occurred on March 28 on Seminole Trial. The victim told police he was contacted by his child’s mother and when he arrived the brother of his child’s mother stopped him.
“While stopped the victim stated he noticed another subject, Mr. Quincy Murphy, lying down in the passenger side front seat,” states the police report. “The victim stated Mr. Q. Murphy then rose up and fired a shot at his vehicle.
“Georgetown Police then noticed a small hole in the rear operator’s side window of the vehicle, and noticed a small hole going through the head rest and into the ‘C’ pillar on the vehicle. Officers located glass, consistent with the victim’s vehicle, on the roadway on Seminole Trial in the area where the victim reported being shot at.”
Security camera footage from a nearby residence shows the vehicles on the street, states the police report. Suddenly everyone starts looking at the victim’s car as it sped off, which is consistent with the victim’s statement, the police report states.
The handgun used n the shooting has been recovered. Murphy has been identified as the shooter and left the gun inside the vehicle when he ran from the area, the police report states.
Murphy has retained legal counsel and has not issued a statement, the report states.
