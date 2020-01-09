Editor’s Note: Navigate to the Opinion Page to read Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington’s statement in full. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton’s statement is available on his Facebook page.
There are no current plans to pass Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions in Georgetown or Scott County, say elected and law enforcement officials.
As many as 30 Kentucky counties have either approved or are planning to vote on Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions designed to impede or prohibit the passage of certain gun control measures such as universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws. Some of the resolutions are vague while others specifically prohibit county employees from enforcing certain state gun control laws.
A “red flag” law enabling law enforcement or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others is expected to be filed during the current state General Assembly session, media reports state.
City and county officials acknowledged they have received multiple questions about such a resolution. Both Mayor Tom Prather and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington each said such a resolution was not planned for their respective governments, and both said they did not believe such a resolution was necessary.
“From just a short time doing some research, the Second Amendment Sanctuary City/County movement seems to be in part a response to actions in the Virginia state legislature,” Covington said in a written statement. “Unlike Virginia, the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives both have ‘Super Majorities’ of Republican legislators that hold similar values in regards to protecting the Second Amendment rights of citizens.
“I have reached out to our State Sen. Damon Thayer, State representatives Phillip Pratt, Savannah Maddox and Mark Hart. All of these individuals shared that they do not anticipate any legislation that would infringe upon the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms to have any traction in the upcoming legislative session.”
Sheriff Tony Hampton felt compelled after multiple inquiries to share his views via Facebook.
“At this time, I do not see the need for any new legislation concerning guns and ownership,” Hampton wrote. “If in the future, our elected representatives were to bring any forward I would only support laws that strengthen the protection of gun owners.”
Kentucky has laws that make such resolutions unenforceable, Covington said.
“I do not believe that passing a local law that would be unenforceable is a solution,” he said. “The fact is KRS 65:870 addresses the scope of authority that counties have in regards to regulations related to firearms.”
KRS 65:870: “Prohibits counties from ‘any part’ of the field of regulation of the ownership or possession of a firearms or ammunition. Section 2 makes any ordinance regarding this type of regulation null, void and unenforceable. Section 4 creates a cause of action against any government entity violating this statute, and exemption same from immunity. Section 6 makes any violation by a public servant a potential criminal act (official misconduct)under KRS 522.020 or 522.030”
“Laws are put in place by the authority of the Constitution,” Covington said. “We cannot choose to not enforce laws because we do not agree with them. There are processes in place to change laws or challenge them in the current justice system. I am bound by oath to follow those well established processes.
“I believe the best approach to address these concerns is for each of us to let our state and federal legislators know where we stand in regards to this issue.”
In his Facebook post Hampton pointed out that he, too, had sworn an oath to uphold the laws of the state and the United States.
“Both of these clearly set out the right of its citizens to own and possess firearms,” Hampton wrote. “As a law enforcement professional for over 20 years, I strongly believe gun ownership deters crime and is an added level of safety for our citizens.
“There is a great responsibility in gun ownership, but law abiding citizens should not be the focus of any gun legislation.”
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse could not be reached for comment, but Prather said the two had actually discussed the topic earlier in the week and agreed a Second Amendment Gun Sanctuary resolution was unnecessary.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.