Amy Martha Wright
Member of The Journey Church
Amy Martha Wright, 47, loving wife to David S. Wright Jr., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Amy was born on Dec. 2, 1972, in Massillon, Ohio, to Robert M. and Roberta E. Coverdale Litman. Amy was a member of The Journey Church, a member of AAPC and was self-employed as a medical auditor. She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking, traveling and her beloved dogs.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her son, Noah (Amber) Wright of Georgetown, Kentucky; sisters, Kari Miller of Georgetown, Kentucky, Kelly Litman of Amelia, Ohio, and Renee Litman of Akron, Ohio. Amy was preceded in death by daughter, Faith.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Journey Church with service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jerrimy Gibson, Eric Burkholder, Joshua Palicka, Matthew Beck and Mark Miller. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.