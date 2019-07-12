Angel Pastor Doss
Contractor
Angel Pastor Doss, 60, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on Jan. 27, 1959 in Miami, Florida, son of Carlos and Carmen (Olarte) Doss. Angel was a contractor and had served in the National Guard. Angel enjoyed his free time dancing tango, spending time watching horse racing, traveling and was a UK basketball fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Doss; his son, Carlos A. Doss; three sisters, Carmen (Raphael) Garcia, Elizabeth Doss, Lastenia Fraley; one half-sister, Vielka Doss; two brothers, Carlos (Snow) Doss and Willis (Darlene) Doss; several nieces and nephews. Angel was preceded in death by one sister, Gabriela Doss Cochran; two nephews, Angel Toro and West Cochran. Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by The Mass Of Christian Burial to be held at St. Francis Catholic Church, 4086 Frankfort Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky at 1 p.m. with Father John List officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jose Toro, Joye Toro, Brian Doss, Ben Doss, Tony Fields, Malik Brewster, Michael Brewster and Juan Garcia. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Christian Fraley. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
