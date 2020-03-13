Anita Lynn Hammons
Anita Lynn Hammons, 48, beloved daughter of Barry and Diannah Tackett Hammons of Stamping Ground, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 2:35 am
