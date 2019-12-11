Artie Frances Burgess

Member of Northside Christian Church

Artie Frances Burgess, 84, widow of Carl Burgess, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky, on Dec. 24, 1934, to the late Roy and Pearl Sutton Vance. Artie was a member of Northside Christian Church and a graduate of Sadieville High School. 

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David (Raejean) Burgess and daughter, Karen (Jack) Murphy, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, William Murphy, Christopher Murphy, Braden Burgess and Camden Burgess; great-grandchildren, Shelby Murphy, Jed Murphy and Cannon Murphy; brothers, Joe Vance of Grant County, Kentucky, and Earl Vance of Georgetown, Kentucky. Artie was preceded in death by brother, Chester Vance and sister, Lucille Ratcliff.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, officiated by Minister Jason Brown. Burial will follow at the Sadieville Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, William Murphy, Christopher Murphy, Braden Burgess, Camden Burgess, Ricky Brown and Steve Brown. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Friday. The family would like to give special thanks to Artie’s caregivers, Dorothy Dawes and Sheila Bruin. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

 

Service information

Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Dec 13
Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
