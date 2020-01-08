Barbara Jean Barber Sharp
Passionate about animals
Barbara Jean Barber Sharp, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama, after a short illness. “Mama” as she was affectionately known by family was born Jan. 11, 1931, in East St Louis, Missouri, to the late Bryan Barber and Sarah Tackett Barber. She spent the majority of her life in Georgetown where she raised her two daughters, Jeannie and Sandra. Barbara had a passion for animals, something that has been passed on to her children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Jeannie Yvonne Sharp Young (Larry) and Sandra Kay Sharp McClure (Mike); grandsons, Dennis William Polley and Bradley Bryan Polley; great-grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Polley, Madison Jean Taylor Polley, Ryan Bradley Polley and Tyler William Polley; and great-great-granddaughter, Ava Yvonne Polley-Burke. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John William Sharp and beloved grandson, Shane Gregory Stinnett.
Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter and or rescue in her name.
