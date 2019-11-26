Bettie Louise Lamb
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Bettie Louise Lamb, 66, wife to Jackie Lamb, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. Bettie was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Harold and Willetta Watson Hammons. She was a member of Gano Baptist Church, and she loved going to auctions, antiquing and camping.
Along with her husband, Jackie, those left to cherish her memory are children, Tina (Brad) Mullikin of Georgetown, Cody Nunnelley of Georgetown, Jackson Lamb of Sadieville, Jennifer Banks of Paris, Jason Lamb of Sadieville, and Jarrett Lamb of Sadieville; grandchildren, Ann Mayera, April Nunnelley, Avery Mullikin, Piper Mullikin, Shawn Mullikin, Clayton Banks, Addison Banks; and great-grandson, Jaxon Pulose. Bettie was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia.
Memorial visitation for Bettie will be Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with service beginning at 6 p.m. with Rev. Sherman Ramsey officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
