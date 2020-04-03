Betty Ann (Lucas) Wise
Georgetown College graduate
Betty Ann (Lucas) Wise, 84, widow of George Henry “Jack” Wise Jr, passed away at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1936 in Sadieville, daughter of the late Shirley Lucas and Lorraine (Doan) Lucas.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Kimberly West; two sons, Mark (Mary) Wise and Tony (Beth) Wise; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Holmes, Ellen West, Ann (Andrew Traub) West, Matthew (Katie) Wise, Mitchell (Gabriella Mallette, fiance’) Wise, Faith Wise and Grace Wise; three great-granddaughters, Maiya Holmes, Emma Holmes and Addison Wise; a great-grandson, Roan Traub, and another great-grandson on the way, Jack David Wise. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Atkins and her brother, Ted (Doris) Lucas and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Jack Griffith Lucas and Rose Moloney Lucas. Betty graduated from Garth High School in 1954. In 1965 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown College. She was admitted to the UK Graduate School in 1981 and returned to Georgetown College to complete and receive a Master of Arts in Education in 1983. She was a life-long teacher and served the students and parents of Scott County and Georgetown with pride. In 1987, Governor Martha Layne Collins appointed her as Kentucky’s Ambassador of Good Will. After retiring from teaching, Betty served as a tour guide at the Toyota Visitor’s Center where she made many great friends. Once retired from Toyota, she volunteered her time to Radio Eye, a radio reading service for visually and physically disabled people in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Betty was a devoted member of The First Christian Church in Georgetown and enjoyed being a choir member for many years. She also was a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship where she would meet her dearest friends.
To abide by current guidelines that face our nation, services will be private. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Susan G. Komen Foundation, 500 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244 or their website, www.Komen.org. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.