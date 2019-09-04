Betty Lou Jones
Member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church
Betty Lou Jones, 74, the wife of Charles Jones, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home in Georgetown. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, to Ida Mae Miller Hockensmith of Georgetown and the late George "Red" Jones. Betty was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church and a former employee of Carbide as a machine operator. She enjoyed her work and loved shopping.
In addition to her husband Charles and her mother Ida Mae, she is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Donnie) Perkins of Georgetown; grandchildren, Kristen Perkins and Jacob "Jake" Jones; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Ray Jones of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl Jones.
Visitation for Betty will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Donald Perkins, Timothy Beeler, Richard Beeler, Charles Ray Miller, Kenneth Miller and John Henry Jones.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.